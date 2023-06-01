Suspects arrested in Fitchburg Memorial Day shooting, fight

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Two suspects allegedly involved in a fight that escalated into a shooting that wounded three people on Memorial Day in Fitchburg were arrested Tuesday and appeared in court Thursday, police stated.

Fitchburg Police Department officers arrested Dawaun Hugger after identifying him as one of the people who allegedly fired a gun during the shooting that happened Monday on the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail.

Hugger is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and misdemeanor bail jumping. The Fitchburg man appeared in Dane County court Thursday, where his cash bond was set at $250,000.

The second man arrested was 18-year-old Phillip Walker Jr., who is accused of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The Fitchburg man pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge and his cash bond was set at $300, according to court records.

The updated report indicated that police are still attempting to identify people involved in the fight, which escalated to shots being fired.

The three injured men are ages 18, 20, and 22. Police said on Tuesday that the victims were hospitalized and in stable condition.

Anyone who may have heard or seen this shooting were asked to call Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300 or make an anonymous tip by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014. You can also submit a tip online.

