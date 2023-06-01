Urban triage celebrates opening of resource center for housing insecure youth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Urban Triage held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to commemorate the opening of its new youth drop-in center.

As part of Urban Triage’s unhoused youth initiative, the drop-in center works to provide resources and services to vulnerable youth experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

The center will offer support to youth aged 17 to 25 with navigating housing support, food assistance and other essential needs.

Program officials said helping to provide care for this age group is especially important

“This age group gets missed, because you have people graduating out of the foster care system and then where do they go? There’s really nothing or a plan for them,” Jennifer Pryor, the homeless outreach program coordinator at Urban Triage said.

“And this is what the drop-in center is- it’s an opportunity for us to start that conversation and for us to start a plan and steps in the right direction for that demographic,” Pryor added.

The initiative will also open a shelter for 17 to 24-year-olds with children this winter.

