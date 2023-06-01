Wisconsin sees decline in increasing pay for job stayers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People who are staying at their jobs saw a notable jump in their salaries in the past year - just not as much as they got last month, new data from ADP shows.

The year-over-year change in annual pay was 6.4% in Wisconsin with a median annual salary of $57,800 for people who stayed in their jobs for a year, according to the data. Job changers saw a 12.1% pay increase.

Wisconsin mirrors the national data, with a 6.5% national increase for a median annual pay of $57,300 for job stayers. This is a decrease of a full percentage point from April, ADP explained.

“This is the second month we’ve seen a full percentage point decline in pay growth for job changers,” ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson said. “Pay growth is slowing substantially, and wage-driven inflation may be less of a concern for the economy despite robust hiring.”

The full results of ADP’s date can be found on their website.

