Bald eagle hit by vehicle in Kewaunee County dies after rescue

Wildlife of Wisconsin said the bald eagle showed no obvious signs of trauma except for a dented...
Wildlife of Wisconsin said the bald eagle showed no obvious signs of trauma except for a dented beak(Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A wildlife rescue group says a bald eagle that was hit by a vehicle in Kewaunee County died two days after the rescue.

Wildlife of Wisconsin tells Action 2 News the bird was starving. In its condition, it probably couldn’t lift off to avoid being hit by the vehicle.

As we reported, sheriff’s deputies were called about a bald eagle being hit and found the eagle in a ditch on May 25. It didn’t appear to have any serious injuries except a dented beak.

Wildlife of Wisconsin took the eagle to its facility for further evaluation, with hopes of releasing it back to its nesting location, but the rescue group tells us the eagle died on May 27.

Although there were no obvious fractures, the eagle was put on pain medication but its condition continued deteriorating.

Wildlife of Wisconsin says they can’t rule out head trauma, although there were no obvious signs except the dented beak. They also don’t know why the eagle was starving -- if it was sick or injured, perhaps bitten by its prey.

The Department of Natural Resources has the option to perform a necropsy to help determine the exact cause of death, but Wildlife of Wisconsin didn’t know if the DNR veterinarian will perform one.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign
Brats sold out quickly at Brat Fest After-Fest Sale
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening,...
Train cars derail near Devil’s Lake State Park

Latest News

High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation
Cozy Inn Restaurant Janesville
Janesville restaurant receives grant for historical significance
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Wisconsin man sentenced for sex trafficking minors in the Philippines
State St. Starbucks becomes second store in Madison to unionize
Anthony Stokes is accused of disrupting a funeral service before a fight at a Green Bay funeral...
Three charged for fight at Green Bay funeral home