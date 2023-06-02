Burned body identified as missing woman

A burned body found Thursday night has been identified as a missing woman. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An Alabama woman’s burned body was found Thursday night after she did not return home from a Facebook Marketplace meetup, according to police.

Birmingham police said 31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Fowler’s burned body was found Thursday.

Authorities said Fowler had been shot to death and then set on fire.

Police said Fowler told her family she was going to meet someone to make a purchase off Facebook Marketplace.

“We have not ruled that out but our detectives have uncovered additional facts that may not point solely to a Facebook marketplace meetup,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald with Birmingham Police.

No arrests have been made.

Editor’s note: It was reported earlier that the woman told her family she was going to make a Facebook Marketplace purchase before disappearing. That information has been given more nuance in the story.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

