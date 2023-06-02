Drier Weekend On The Way

Then welcome changes beginning Monday
Expect lower air quality all the way through the weekend
Expect lower air quality all the way through the weekend(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Possible showers for western counties this evening
  • Continued Air Quality alerts into the weekend
  • Monday brings the chance of showers and milder air
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today temperatures again rebounded back to the near 90-degree mark.  One thing that is different from yesterday is that the area of potential showers and thunderstorms will likely be more west from where we’ve seen them over the past few days.  It will counties to our west that could see convective activity developing late this afternoon and die down again once temperatures begin to go down tonight.  Our eastern counties are expected to be lacking in any storms because we are seeing drier air pushing in from the west, limiting any potential rain.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

That dry surge of air from the east will then keep most of us sunny on Sunday.  But with a sunnier day, we’re also looking to push temperatures to 90 and above.  Sunday will be much like Saturday, but just a few degrees cooler.

Looking Ahead...

On Monday there will finally be a shift in that atmosphere that will help us cool down.  A backdown front will move south through the state, help to bring some showers, and then once it moves through, milder air will move in and keep us in the 70s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

