Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County law enforcement officials arrested four people Thursday during a four-hour traffic operation, the sheriff’s office revealed.

Deputies with the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, various police departments, FBI Safe Streets and Wisconsin State Patrol worked together on the joint proactive operation. Officials engaged in three chases, issued one civil process warrant and discovered one loaded gun. Four people face charges after the traffic stops:

  • A 25-year-old Sun Prairie resident is accused of eluding and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
  • A 21-year-old Waunakee resident is accused of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, a probation violation, and knowingly fleeing from an officer.
  • A 17-year-old Madison resident faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, knowingly fleeing an officer, resisting, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of THC.
  • A 46-year-old Madison resident was also arrested on felony warrants.

Authorities remind people to keep their garage doors and vehicles locked, as well as to remove any valuables from their vehicles. Residents are also asked not to leave their vehicles running and unattended.

