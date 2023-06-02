Historic plane visits Dane County airport

A rare B25 bomber plane stopped in Madison on Thursday as part of its national tour. Officials say this plane was in the Korean War and World War II.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rare B-25 bomber plane stopped in Madison on Thursday as part of its national tour. Officials say this plane was in the Korean War and World War II.

It was also part of the Doolittle Raid on Japan in World War II. Richard Boswell, a 91-year-old World War II vet, is flying the plane.

“It’s going to be different because I am going to have to really familiarize myself with the airplane again—just looking around to see what I remember and don’t remember because I flown so many planes since then,” Boswell said.

The B-25 plane is one of about 100 planes that are still around and less than 20 of these can still fly.

The B-25 bomber plane is at the Dane County Regional Airport, and flights are available Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can reserve a flight at flytheb25.org.

