Italian Workmen’s Club share culture with Madison community for Festa Italia

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Italian Workmen’s Club has you covered.

The group is hosting a Festa Italia at McKee Farms Park to celebrate Italian culture, and share it with the Madison community.

The picnic started Friday and will go until Sunday. Organizer David Rizzo said the itinerary is jam-packed with food, games and even wine tasting.

“We also have cooking demos there so you get authentic training on how to make some Italian dishes but we also have great bands. We’re standing right in the middle of the music tent so were going to do everything from soul to blues to rock to jazz,” Rizzo said.

He said the festival gives a sense of community to those in the club, and allows them to share their lives with people outside of it.

“Well if anybody grew up in an Italian neighborhood they know the close knit character of it, as was the case with the old Greenbush neighborhood. Everybody knew each others names. There was a grocery store on every other corner, everyone went to the same pharmacy we all went to the same church,” Rizzo explained. “So we try to at least for three days recapture that connectivity of the old neighborhood.”

He said for those looking to learn more about the history of Italians in Madison, there will be a special tent devoted to the Greenbush neighborhood. He said this weekend is a great chance to come explore.

“The best food in my opinion of any festival that’s going on right now... Food that they probably haven’t gotten a chance to taste anywhere else, so there’s some unique aspects of that as well.” Rizzo said. “But overall I think you’re going to feel a community a sense of community.”

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Saturday will feature a spaghetti eating contest with NBC15′s own Kevin Corriveau as a judge.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.