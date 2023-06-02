Janesville restaurant receives grant for historical significance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville restaurant is receiving a national grant which supports small historic restaurants. It is one of 25 restaurants to receive this grant.

The Cozy Inn Restaurant in Janesville received the “Backing Historic Small Restaurants Grant,” which is provided by American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The restaurant first opened in 1922, making it Wisconsin’s oldest Chinese restaurant and the second oldest in the United States, according to Janesville officials. The Cozy Inn is set to use the funding to restore an iconic neon sign on the outside of the building.

“We are very honored to be a recipient of this grant from American Express in partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation “Backing Historic Small Restaurants,” Cozy Inn Owner Tom Fong said.

The goal of the grant is to help restaurants continue to make a positive impact on their communities. For the third year in a row, each restaurant will receive $40,000 in funding.

“This year’s restaurants embody the unique stories of how local businesses empower communities, sustain cultural traditions and extend family legacies,” Katherine Malone-France, the Chief Preservation Officer for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said.

The restaurants were selected based on historic and cultural significance of restaurants in neighborhoods or historic buildings, and based on their contribution to the neighborhood’s past and identity.

