Madison police conducting efforts to decrease bicycle and pedestrian crashes

By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department will do extra patrols to promote bicycle and pedestrian safety this summer.

In the past five years, MPD said Wisconsin has had 10,737 pedestrian and bicycle crashes, which led to 9,799 injuries and 336 deaths. MPD can do more patrols with the help of grants from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The Madison Department has these reminders for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians:

  • Wisconsin law says bicycles are motor vehicles, and therefore, have the same rights and rules applied to them.
  • Motorists should stay at least three feet away from bicycles when passing, and, if possible, they should change lanes.
  • Crashes most commonly happen when a motorist does not look for oncoming bicycles when turning left, so motorists should be aware and always check.
  • Motorists must yield to pedestrians on a crosswalk or at any intersection. They should always check their right side to check if pedestrians and bicyclists are coming before crossing an intersection.
  • Pedestrians must not move in the path of a vehicle without giving them time to stop.

MPD advises everyone to avoid distractions when walking, biking or driving to keep the roads safe and prevent crashes.

