Maple Tree Supper Club sets reopening date after 2022 fire

Maple Tree Supper Club
Maple Tree Supper Club(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - The Maple Tree Supper Club will be reopening its doors to customers at the end of the month after a fire last fall forced the business to close down for repairs.

The McFarland restaurant posted on Facebook Thursday that its grand reopening date is June 27. Maple Tree Supper Club thanked the crews who have been working to get the building back open after the large fire started during its dinner hour in October of 2022.

“We, along with all of our staff, are just as excited to be back and serve all of our wonderful customers!”

The restaurant had said in January that it was hopeful it would be able to reopen around June.

The restaurant is family owned and has been operating since 1985, according to its website.

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club(Richard Smith)

