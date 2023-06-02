Middleton teen drowns while swimming in Vernon Co.

File Graphic (MGN)
File Graphic (MGN)(MGN ONLINE)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTARIO, Wis. (WMTV) – A Middleton teenager died Thursday afternoon while swimming in a river in rural Ontario, the Vernon Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the statement from the Sheriff’s Office, Aundra Keaton, Jr., was tubing in the Kickapoo River with several other people when they stopped for a swim. Keaton, 19, experienced a deep drop off and went under the water, the report stated. A woman in the group tried to save him but was not able to.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the river on reports of a drowning around 1:15 p.m. and Keaton’s body was located shortly before 3 p.m.

His death remains under investigation by the Vernon Co. Sheriff’s Office and Vernon Co. Coroner. The statement from the Sheriff’s Office noted that Keaton had not been wearing a life preserver at the time.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign
Brats sold out quickly at Brat Fest After-Fest Sale
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening,...
Train cars derail near Devil’s Lake State Park

Latest News

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
Classic Car Show returns to State Street for 14th year
Fitchburg Police Dept. officers responded Monday night for the report of shots fired on the...
Shooting suspect stood over victim, fired ~6 shots, complaint says
Cars on State Classic Car Show returns to Madison for its 14th year.
Classic Car Show returns to State Street for 14th year