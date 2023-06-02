Middleton teen drowns while swimming in Vernon Co.

ONTARIO, Wis. (WMTV) – A Middleton teenager died Thursday afternoon while swimming in a river in rural Ontario, the Vernon Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the statement from the Sheriff’s Office, Aundra Keaton, Jr., was tubing in the Kickapoo River with several other people when they stopped for a swim. Keaton, 19, experienced a deep drop off and went under the water, the report stated. A woman in the group tried to save him but was not able to.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the river on reports of a drowning around 1:15 p.m. and Keaton’s body was located shortly before 3 p.m.

His death remains under investigation by the Vernon Co. Sheriff’s Office and Vernon Co. Coroner. The statement from the Sheriff’s Office noted that Keaton had not been wearing a life preserver at the time.

