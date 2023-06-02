Nashville man says he lost 58 pounds by eating McDonald’s

Kevin Maginnis said he used fast food to help him reach his weight goals.
By Marissa Sulek, Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Nashville man, Kevin Maginnis, set out on an interesting plan to lose weight.

Maginnis said he wanted to lose 50 pounds in 100 days while eating McDonald’s for every single meal, three meals a day.

Wednesday was day 99 of his challenge, and he spoke with WSMV about his “simple” plan. Everything he orders, he only eats half of it to help manage his caloric intake.

Maginnis said the half-portions also helped keep everything fresh.

“Never got burned out on it. People ask, ‘What’s the first meal going to be on day 101?’ And the answer is, I’ll probably have a Big Mac for lunch, but I will have a filet mignon for dinner,” Maginnis said.

He said his wife joined him on the challenge about halfway in, and she’s reportedly down almost 20 pounds.

Doctors said this diet is not for everyone. They encourage people to focus on eating unprocessed foods like fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

