Portage alder accused of lying about home address and voted off common council

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - After one month on the job, Portage Alderwoman Jami Hayes was removed from her position on the common council for allegedly lying about her address.

The Portage Common Council voted to vacate District One Alder Jami Hayes’ seat at last week’s meeting. The council sided with Portage Police Department Chief Keith Klafke, who presented his investigation.

Chief Klafke said a concerned citizen contacted the police department and claimed Hayes actually lived on County X in rural Columbia County, not on Wauona Trail in District One. Klafke said he spent one month investigating and found that her car was rarely parked at the Wauona Trail residence.

He said Hayes’ mail is delivered to the Wauona Trail address in Portage.

Hayes claims she frequently stays with her mother on County X because she is elderly, but moved in with her son Decker Williams and other family members on Wauona Trail in Portage permanently in February of 2022.

”My marriage was falling apart and my son’s like, ‘Just come live here until you get things figured out.’ And that’s what I’ve been doing,” she said.

Public Columbia County records show the Wauna Tr. property is owned by Williams.

Hayes said she was treated unfairly and never asked to provide proof of residency. Portage Mayor Mitchell Craig said she was notified and could’ve done more to prove she lived in the city.

“I’m 100% confident she does not live in the City of Portage but she lives out on County X,” Mayor Craig said.

Hayes wishes the mayor would’ve talked to her about the complaint before Thursday’s meeting.

”Nobody talked to me. They never presented me with evidence. They just ambushed me,” Hayes said. ”If it was an issue before I even got sworn in, I just don’t understand why nobody sat down and talked to me about it.”

Mayor Craig said law enforcement’s involvement prevented any communication.

”It is still an ongoing investigation so I was not able to reach out to Jami Hayes in regards to this matter,” Mayor Craig said. “We asked her to provide one tiny piece of evidence that proved that she lived at that house on Wauona Trail and she did not.”

Mayor Craig said the city plans to fill the District One seat temporarily with the person who held the seat before Hayes, and then they will look to fill the role permanently.

Hayes said she is weighing her options and unsure what she’ll do next, or if she wants to try and get her seat back. She has spoken to attorneys but has not finalized any plans yet.

