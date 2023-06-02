RNC sets date for Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first Republican presidential primary debate will take place in Milwaukee on August 23, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Friday.

McDaniel revealed the criteria candidates will need to meet to be in the debate, which included their status, polling, fundraising and candidate pledging. Candidates that reach all criteria will stand on stage according to polling, with the highest polling candidate in the center.

“The RNC is committed to putting on a fair, neutral, and transparent primary process and the qualifying criteria set forth will put our party and eventual nominee in the best position to take back the White House come November 2024,” McDaniel said.

If enough candidates qualify, a second debate will be held on Aug. 24. A location was not provided for either date.

In a Marquette Law School poll released on May 25, it placed former President Donald Trump in the lead at 46% and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 25% among registered Republican voters. The rest of the candidates were placed at single digits.

The Republican National Convention will also take place in Milwaukee from July 15-18 in 2024.

Here are the list of qualifications (RNC wording):

Polling:

Poll at least 1% in three national polls OR 1% in two national polls and 1% in one early state poll from two separate “carve out” states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina) recognized by the RNC. For a poll to be recognized, it must:

Survey at least 800 registered likely Republican voters through a mix of live calls, integrated voice response, online panels, and/or text message.

Not overly weight responses of any individual cohort beyond the margin of the error of the poll.

Ask the question on presidential preference prior to any question which may allow potential bias.

Not be a conducted by a polling company affiliated with a candidate or candidate committee.

Meet this polling requirement no later than 48 hours prior to the first scheduled debate and must be conducted on or after July 1, 2023.

Fundraising:

Have a minimum of 40,000 unique donors to candidate’s principal presidential campaign committee (or exploratory committee), with at least 200 unique donors per state or territory in 20+ states and/or territories.

Present this evidence to the RNC no later than 48 hours prior to the first scheduled debate.

Candidate Pledge:

Have signed pledge agreeing not to participate in any non-RNC sanctioned debate for the remainder of the election cycle.

Have signed pledge agreeing to support the eventual party nominee.

Have signed RNC data-sharing agreement.

Present signed pledges and agreement to the RNC no later than 48 hours prior to the first scheduled debate.

