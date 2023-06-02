State St. Starbucks becomes second store in Madison to unionize

By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starbucks workers at the State St. location voted overwhelmingly in favor of forming a union on Thursday.

They are the second store in the city and the sixth in the state to unionize. The workers voted 20-2 for a union, and workers say they are excited about being a part of the union.

“This victory is another win for labor here in Madison,” Allie Kerr, a State St. barista, said. “I’m excited that we get to continue or state’s proud union history.”

Starbucks employees have been unionizing in opposition to hour cuts, inadequate staffing, disregard for partner safety and refusal to engage in good faith bargaining with the union, according to Starbucks Workers United.

“I am so excited to see our store win the vote to unionize,” store employee Kristin McCloskey said. “I am looking forward to having a seat at the table, setting an example for other Madison organizers, and being part of the growing labor movement in the U.S.”

The other location in Madison that is unionized is the Capitol Square store.

