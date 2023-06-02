A Warm and Dry Weekend Forecast

Highs Today and Saturday in the Lower 90s
Some minor instability and marginal low-level moisture will be in place over the region this afternoon as well.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
  • Slight Chance of Showers Later Today
  • Rain Chances on Monday
  • Cooler Through the Middle of Next Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures will continue into the weekend. High pressure will drift away and southerly wind will bring well-above average readings to the area. Highs are expected to be near 90 degrees over the next several days. Some minor instability and marginal low-level moisture will be in place over the region this afternoon as well. This will lead to a few isolated showers potentially developing later today.

What’s Coming Up...

By the weekend, the unsettled weather will move out. Highs will be in the lower 90s on Saturday and in the upper 80s Sunday. By early next week, temperatures will fall off a bit. Highs will be back in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and warm with a slight chance of an afternoon showers/t-storm. High: 90. Wind: E 5.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 62. Wind: E 5.

Saturday: Sunny and hot. High: 90.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 87.

