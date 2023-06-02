Wisconsin man sentenced for sex trafficking minors in the Philippines

WASHINGTON (WBAY) - A Wisconsin man was sentenced Friday for sex trafficking multiple minors in the Philippines, a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The DOJ cites court documents accusing Donald A. Stenson, 67, of West Allis of traveling to the Philippines on multiple occasions starting in 2007 and repeatedly engaging in sexual activity with minors there.

Between 2016 and 2019, the DOJ said Stenson lured five minor victims between the ages of 11 and 17 into commercial sex arrangements, engaging in sexual activity with the victims and then providing them with money and gifts.

A search of Stenson’s electronic devices uncovered multiple images and videos of the minor victims, including a video depicting Stenson engaging in sex acts with a minor.

The DOJ also said Stenson encouraged the minors to have sex with another West Allis man, identified as John Burgdorff, age 66.

Stenson was identified based on a CyberTipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Stenson and Burgdorff were both arrested at Burgdorff’s residence in West Allis and charged as co-defendants.

Burgdorff was sentenced in November 2022 to two and a half years in prison for engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor in a foreign place.

Stenson was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.

