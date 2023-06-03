3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three children were found in a car where Janesville police discovered two people unconscious with signs of drug overdose and alcohol use, the Janesville Police Department reported.

Officers discovered the children, all of whom were reportedly under six years old, with the two adults after responding to an overdose call around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, the JPD statement explained.

Janesville police investigators found that both suspects had used heroine, cocaine and alcohol while driving the car with children.

Both suspects were arrested on the counts of operating while intoxicated with passengers under 16, felony child neglect and possession of cocaine, narcotic drugs, controlled substances and TCH.

In the last 36 hours, Janesville Police and Fire Departments have responded to four other suspected opiate related overdoses. They encourage those dealing with overdose to seek medical treatment and call 911 in the case of an emergency.

