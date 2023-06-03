Abnormally Dry For the Start Of June

End of May’s dry trend continues

Hot through Monday

Milder air moves in on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was another sweltering day out across much of southern Wisconsin as we began the weekend. Low 90s were the norm for most communities today. We were also drier than we have been compared to the last several days and that meant less clouds and a very low potential of seeing showers developing later during the afternoon. With this drier air, we also saw better air quality, and no advisories were issued as they had been for Thursday and Friday.

What’s Coming Up...

This prolonged dry weather has now raised our drought risk slightly across 2/3 of Wisconsin, which includes all of our areas. In the next week to 10 days, we’re not expecting to get much relief.

Looking Ahead...

Sunday will continue to be dry and slightly milder with highs in the upper 80s. A significant change happens on Monday when we have a backdoor front move from north to south across the state, bringing a quick shot of showers, but more importantly, it will drop our temperatures back down into the 70s beginning on Tuesday. These milder temperatures will stay with us through most of the week before a warming trend starts again towards the end of next week.

