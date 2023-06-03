Beloit annual July 4 concert to return to Riverside park

Fireworks show generic
Fireworks show generic(MGN Online and Pexels)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The annual Pops on the Rock patriotic concert will be returning to Riverside Park in Beloit this year for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The City of Beloit partners with the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra to provide a concert and fireworks every year on July 4, but the event had to be cancelled in 2020.

Since then, the fireworks have moved to different locations in the city for various reasons, but this year, because of immense community feedback, the event is back at Riverside Park.

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m at the Harry Moore Pavilion in the park on Tuesday, July 4. The fireworks will begin at dusk.

To support the fireworks, anyone can make a donation to the fireworks fund, led by the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation, here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign
Brats sold out quickly at Brat Fest After-Fest Sale
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening,...
Train cars derail near Devil’s Lake State Park

Latest News

Car flipped over on side of beltline.
Eastbound beltline closed near Gammon Rd due to incident
Girls on the Run South Central Wisconsin has now been helping girls get active and build their...
Girls on the Run 5K celebrates end of record-breaking spring season
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Hilldale celebrates (608) area code on June 8
Everything great about the (608) day in Hilldale