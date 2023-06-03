Beloit annual July 4 concert to return to Riverside park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The annual Pops on the Rock patriotic concert will be returning to Riverside Park in Beloit this year for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The City of Beloit partners with the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra to provide a concert and fireworks every year on July 4, but the event had to be cancelled in 2020.

Since then, the fireworks have moved to different locations in the city for various reasons, but this year, because of immense community feedback, the event is back at Riverside Park.

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m at the Harry Moore Pavilion in the park on Tuesday, July 4. The fireworks will begin at dusk.

To support the fireworks, anyone can make a donation to the fireworks fund, led by the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation, here.

