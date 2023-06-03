A cooldown is in sight!

Temps in mid/upper 80s this weekend

Cooling down by midweek

Slim chances for rain

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve spent the past 4 days with temperatures near the 90° mark, and we’ll add another day to the count today. If you’re a heat lover: soak it up! If you’re hoping for some cooler weather: thankfully we have some of that headed our way in just a few days.

What’s Coming Up...

Saturday will be another hot one with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s for most of the region. Skies will remain mostly sunny, aside from a few clouds moving in during the evening. As we’ve seen the past few days with all the energy in the atmosphere, a stray shower can’t be ruled out but most of us will escape the day completely dry.

Temperatures cool to the lower 60s overnight, with partly cloudy skies. Keep an eye out for the Full Strawberry Moon! It will peak at 10:42 pm tonight.

Slightly cooler for the back half of the weekend with highs remaining in the mid-80s. More sunshine with light winds out of the east.

Looking Ahead...

The cooldown continues into the workweek! Mid-80s for Monday, then back to the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. A small frontal boundary will move through on Tuesday and could spark up some showers and thunderstorm activity in the afternoon. We’ll slowly warm things back up into the 80s by the end of the week.

