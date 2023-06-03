Dane Co. leaders rally to combat gun violence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Members of the Madison community stand together to speak out against gun violence at Meadowood Park.

Public Health Madison and Dane County teamed up with other gun violence prevention organizations to have these tough conversations.

This is a national event that occurs every year since the death of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton in Chicago almost 10 years ago. People dressed in orange in solidarity of those impacted by gun violence.

State Chapter Lead of Moms Demand Action Lindsey Buscher says it’s time for people to use their voice.

“Everybody has to speak out because we cannot always put the emotional burden on people of color. People of color are twelve times more impacted by gun violence, so everybody has to speak out,” Buscher said.

Buscher says if your kid goes to a friend’s house -- normalize the conversation and ask if there are guns in the home. She says parents already ask about allergies so why not guns.

“Safe storage because there are so many gun owners and safe storage is the easiest thing you can do,” she said. “If you own a firearm especially at homes where there are children. Make sure your firearm is locked.”

Public Health Madison and Dane County Response And Engagement Coordinator Randy Molina says his job is to meet the needs of those impacted by this issue.

“Community violence, community gun violence is not going to be solved by us marching in the streets,” Molina said. “It is going to be solved by us building up the communities that are affected by it and getting folks to trust each other again and be a part of their own community.”

Alders and community organizations also took the stage to talk about gun violence. One thing officials hoped for is for people to be more connected with others in their community.

