Eastbound beltline closed near Gammon Rd due to incident

Car flipped over on side of beltline.
Car flipped over on side of beltline.(Mackenzie Davis)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The eastbound beltline is blocked off between Gammon Rd and Mineral Point area Saturday morning due to an incident affecting both lanes.

Police did not say why the road was closed, but NBC15 crews witnessed a car flipped over on the road near the affected area.

Police are on the scene and a Wisconsin DOT traffic notice estimates it will take two hours to clear. The initial release was at 11 a.m. and as of 12 p.m., police were still at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not say what caused the accident.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign
Brats sold out quickly at Brat Fest After-Fest Sale
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening,...
Train cars derail near Devil’s Lake State Park

Latest News

Fireworks show generic
Beloit annual July 4 concert to return to Riverside park
Girls on the Run South Central Wisconsin has now been helping girls get active and build their...
Girls on the Run 5K celebrates end of record-breaking spring season
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Hilldale celebrates (608) area code on June 8
Everything great about the (608) day in Hilldale