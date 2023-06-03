Eastbound beltline closed near Gammon Rd due to incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The eastbound beltline is blocked off between Gammon Rd and Mineral Point area Saturday morning due to an incident affecting both lanes.

Police did not say why the road was closed, but NBC15 crews witnessed a car flipped over on the road near the affected area.

Police are on the scene and a Wisconsin DOT traffic notice estimates it will take two hours to clear. The initial release was at 11 a.m. and as of 12 p.m., police were still at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not say what caused the accident.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

