Everything great about the (608) day in Hilldale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale is hosting a celebration in honor of (608) with a focus on giving back to the community on Thursday, June 8.

The event will include Pride Family Portraits by OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center from 3-5 p.m. and performances from local singers from 5-8 p.m.

There will also be deals at several Hilldale restaurants and stores, including:

Amara: For every order of fried baby mozzarella, they will donate $1 to charity of staff’s choosing.

Cafe Hollander: $6.08 for “High Speed Wit” Lowlands Brewing Collaborative.

Cycle Bar: Drop in classes for $6.08

FreshFin: Can purchase regular power bowls for $6.08

Shake Shack: $6.08 for an oreo cookie funnel cake shake or triple chocolate brownie cake shake.

Willow and Weld: 6.08% of sales will be donated to the River Food pantry.

Attendees can also participate in outdoor lawn games on The Green and play mini-golf near Cafe Hollander. For more information about the event, and a full list of deals, visit the Hilldale website.

