Everything great about the (608) day in Hilldale

Hilldale celebrates (608) area code on June 8
Hilldale celebrates (608) area code on June 8
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale is hosting a celebration in honor of (608) with a focus on giving back to the community on Thursday, June 8.

The event will include Pride Family Portraits by OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center from 3-5 p.m. and performances from local singers from 5-8 p.m.

There will also be deals at several Hilldale restaurants and stores, including:

  • Amara: For every order of fried baby mozzarella, they will donate $1 to charity of staff’s choosing.
  • Cafe Hollander: $6.08 for “High Speed Wit” Lowlands Brewing Collaborative.
  • Cycle Bar: Drop in classes for $6.08
  • FreshFin: Can purchase regular power bowls for $6.08
  • Shake Shack: $6.08 for an oreo cookie funnel cake shake or triple chocolate brownie cake shake.
  • Willow and Weld: 6.08% of sales will be donated to the River Food pantry.

Attendees can also participate in outdoor lawn games on The Green and play mini-golf near Cafe Hollander. For more information about the event, and a full list of deals, visit the Hilldale website.

