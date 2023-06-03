Girls on the Run 5K celebrates end of record-breaking spring season

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 2,300 people gathered at Verona Area High School Saturday morning for the Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s 12th annual spring 5K.

The run is a celebration to mark the end of the season. This spring season broke records with over 320 volunteer coaches supporting more than 1,120 girls at 78 sites throughout South Central Wisconsin.

”With 78 teams spanning nine counties all having their own individual experiences on their small teams, those are really special but the day that everybody comes together in celebration of girl power there is just nothing better than the smiles at the finish line,” Executive Director of Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin Christine Benedict said.

Girls on the Run is an after-school empowerment program for 3rd through 8th grade girls. The program teaches life skills such as empathy, kindness and how to be a great friend all through movement and running. Benedict said the girls have been practicing and training for the last nine weeks and celebrated their accomplishments and everything they learned by taking on 3.1 miles on Saturday.

“For some of these kids, this is one of the biggest things they’ve taken on. So to get that medal, to make it through on the hot day, it is so special,” Benedict said.

About 2,300 runners, 1,100 participants and 320 volunteer coaches started and finished at Verona Area High School Saturday.

“We just hope that we have inspired our girls to be joyful and healthy and confident through our program,” Benedict said. “Our vision is that by getting all of these experiences, that they will be able to activate their limitless potential and boldly pursue their dreams.”

Girls on the Run happens every spring and fall. Registration for the fall season opens Aug. 1 with the season kicking off in September. The end-of-season 5K will be on Nov. 4 in Waunakee.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.