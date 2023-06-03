Incident that closed beltline near Gammon Rd now cleared

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The eastbound beltline near Gammon Rd is open again after being closed due to an incident affecting both lanes starting at 11 a.m.

Police had said the road was closed due to a crash, and NBC15 crews witnessed a car flipped over on the road near the affected area.

Police are on the scene and a Wisconsin DOT traffic notice estimates it will take two hours to clear. The initial release was at 11 a.m. and as of 12 p.m., police were still at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not say what caused the accident.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

