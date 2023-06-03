Jane’s Journey Home offers retirement home for dogs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What if dogs could go to a retirement home when they get old just like people do?

One nonprofit organization in Baraboo is looking to give senior dogs left in shelters and rescues a new home.

Jane’s Journey Home cut the ribbon Saturday on a 36-acre property that rescues senior dogs and takes care of their unique needs, Becca Billingsley, volunteer coordinator, explained.

Jane’s currently houses five senior dogs but hopes to continue working with shelters to house as many as 12 to 16 dogs, Billingsley said. She says it is important for the home to stay small to provide the best care they can to the dogs they have.

“So it’s a very close place in my heart, to be able to help in a place and embrace these dogs, because you know, that’s the biggest thing we ask for late in life is to still be loved and to still be cherished,” Billingsley said. “And dogs are one of the few animals that will just show us unconditional love as long as they can.”

The property was purchased through a trust set up by namesake Jane Barton, who told her son she wanted her money to be put to giving senior and geriatric dogs a place to live the rest of their days. Her son Larry Barton reached out to his friend Rachel, who worked to set up Jane’s Journey Home.

The 36 acres includes crops and open trails for people to walk with their dogs or go on hikes, and Billingsley encourages the community to take advantage of the land.

The home currently has two employees, but Billingsley is hopeful that they will be able to get more volunteers and eventually have more paid staff.

Jane’s needs the support of the community for its mission, so donations and volunteers are appreciated, Billingsley said.

