Madison police to focus on enforcing speeding, alcohol, seatbelt laws

Madison Police Department logo
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Speeding is a leading cause of death on Wisconsin roadways, according to the Madison Police Department. Police are planning to add patrols which focus on preventing speeding this summer.

Additionally, every two hours there is someone killed in a crash involving an alcohol impaired driver. Police intend to continue enforcing alcohol laws.

They will also crack down on seatbelt laws as thousands of unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants are killed every year.

These extra patrols are intended to promote public safety and prevent needless tragedies. Madison police have the capacity to do these through grants from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

MPD is asking for drivers help to keep roads safer. They tell driver to put their phone down, buckle their seatbelts, slow down and drive sober.

