MPD program uses third-party service for transports to Winnebago Mental Health Facility

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pilot program launched this month for the Madison Police Department to use a third-party service for patient transports to the Winnebago Mental Health Facility in an effort to keep officers responding to calls in the city.

MPD will work with REDI Transports for emergency detention transports to the mental health facility. The pilot program will run through the summer.

The department explained that a transport case takes two officers to work on a patient’s placement and driving the individual to the facility, which can take several hours and take them away from local calls.

“Our officers love serving in their community,” explained Police Chief Shon Barnes. “And these transports can take them out of the city for hours. This switch also helps the patients. Sitting in the back of a squad car, for hours at a time, could fuel their crisis.”

Under the pilot program, REDI Transports can take any patient who is in police custody to Winnebago. MPD officers will stay at local hospitals with the patient until the individual is cleared to be taken to the facility. REDI will take over protective custody during the transfer, then Winnebago Health Facility will take it up with the patient arrives.

