MPD program uses third-party service for transports to Winnebago Mental Health Facility

Transport Pilot Program
Transport Pilot Program(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pilot program launched this month for the Madison Police Department to use a third-party service for patient transports to the Winnebago Mental Health Facility in an effort to keep officers responding to calls in the city.

MPD will work with REDI Transports for emergency detention transports to the mental health facility. The pilot program will run through the summer.

The department explained that a transport case takes two officers to work on a patient’s placement and driving the individual to the facility, which can take several hours and take them away from local calls.

“Our officers love serving in their community,” explained Police Chief Shon Barnes. “And these transports can take them out of the city for hours. This switch also helps the patients. Sitting in the back of a squad car, for hours at a time, could fuel their crisis.”

Under the pilot program, REDI Transports can take any patient who is in police custody to Winnebago. MPD officers will stay at local hospitals with the patient until the individual is cleared to be taken to the facility. REDI will take over protective custody during the transfer, then Winnebago Health Facility will take it up with the patient arrives.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign
Brats sold out quickly at Brat Fest After-Fest Sale
Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening,...
Train cars derail near Devil’s Lake State Park

Latest News

Alabaster City Schools offering free meals to children with summer meal program
Summer lunch program for students starts mid-June in Janesville
Dane Co. Jail votes on consolidation project on April 20, 2023. A new proposal before the board...
Dane Co. board to weigh expectations for Human Services head
File Graphic (MGN)
Middleton teen drowns while swimming in Vernon Co.
Carandale Farms Oregon
Oregon farmer battles heat, drought to grow strawberries in time for picking