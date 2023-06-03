On the Road with Mark and Maria kicks off in Cambridge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Every Friday, NBC15 is traveling around south central Wisconsin showcasing all the hot spots to hit this summer. We’re kicking off our series On the Road with Mark and Maria in Cambridge.

Cambridge’s Summer Concert Series starts Friday. Cambridge Arts Council President Lauri Struss joined Mark and Maria to talk about the free series. Struss noted this is the eleventh season of concerts and there will be five concerts this year paid for by donations.

The Lion’s Club of Cambridge came out Friday with grilled pizza, beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

The band Trophy Husbands played at Veteran’s Park Friday night.

Cambridge Arts Council President Lauri Struss joined Mark and Maria to talk about the free series.

Mark was in Cambridge a few weeks ago for a story and spoke with CobraHead, located right on Main Street in Cambridge. CobraHead sells gardening tools all over the world, and Sen. Tammy Baldwin recently reached out to CobraHead while she was working on legislation that would help local companies with selling their products online by requiring products to show the country of origin. Every one of CobraHead’s tools are made here in Wisconsin.

“I could get a lot more done if I wanted to go to China or something like that and get my tools made, but there’s an advantage to being made locally,” explained company Founder Noel Valdes. “If I have an issue I can drive to any one of my suppliers and resolve the issue right there on the spot.”

Every one of CobraHead’s tools are made here in Wisconsin.

Katie Gerlach is the Cambridge High School choir director and talked about the band Trophy Husbands. She says the band met doing church music and her husband is in the band, playing saxophone.

Gerlach said she has loved being a musician for as long as she can remember and loves teaching music.

Katie Gerlach is the Cambridge High School choir director and talked about the band Trophy Husbands.

A big attraction on Sunday nights in Cambridge is Pizza on the Farm. It starts in May and runs through October, every other Sunday night. It is held on Sprouting Acres and they serve wood fired pizzas. You can order ahead and enjoy a night on the farm with delicious pizza.

“We first tried it out last summer and had a really enjoyable time here and love the pizzas and the ambiance and just all the people who come out,” customer Mary Ametani said.

A big attraction on Sunday nights in Cambridge is Pizza on the Farm. It starts in May and runs through October, every other Sunday night

To keep area residents updated on all the happenings in Cambridge, John Scott updates the VisitCambridgeWi.com website. The theme of the 2023 campaign is Play, Savor, Stay. The website includes restaurants to visit, bike and hike trails, as well as historic information about the city.

To keep area residents updated on all the happenings in Cambridge, John Scott updates the VisitCambridgeWi.com website.

Three of the dates have the Lion’s Club Pizza and Beer tent.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.