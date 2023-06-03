Summer lunch program for students starts mid-June in Janesville

As school ends next week, free lunch continues for students depending on the Janesville School District for meals.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
School District of Janesville Student Nutrition Director Liz Leedle said they feed 1,000 students every day during the summer. Leedle said the need exists because 54% of Janesville students qualify for free and reduced meals.

Anyone 18 years old and under living in the Janesville area can participate in the free cold lunch program offered at public, private and charter schools. The free meals typically include a sandwich, fresh fruit, chips and milk.

Leedle said SDJ started participating in the program in 2007 and in addition to providing food, it also gives families something to do.

”The parents are so grateful just because it gives them somewhere to go throughout the day,” she said. “Something to look forward to.”

Students cannot take the meals to go because the district wants the children to build community and maintain friendships built during the school year over the summer.

”It’s a really great feeling,” she said. “We’ve met so many wonderful parents and families throughout the years. It’s nice to get to know the staff that gets to serve the kids during the school year.”

The program is funded and administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Here is a list of where meals will be served this summer:

Start DateEnd DateLocationHours
June 12July 7Edison Middle School11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
June 12July 7Jefferson, Harrison, Kennedy, Madison, Roosevelt, and Van Buren Elementary Schools11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
June 12July 20Craig & Parker High Schools11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
June 12July 7Rock River Charter School11 a.m. to noon
June 12Aug. 16Bond Park Pavilion & Hedberg Public Library11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
June 12Aug. 16Adams, Jackson, Lincoln, Washington, and Wilson Elementary Schools11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
June 12Aug. 16Boys & Girls ClubNoon to 2 p.m.

