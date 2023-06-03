Summer lunch program for students starts mid-June in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - As school ends next week, free lunch continues for students depending on the Janesville School District for meals.

School District of Janesville Student Nutrition Director Liz Leedle said they feed 1,000 students every day during the summer. Leedle said the need exists because 54% of Janesville students qualify for free and reduced meals.

Anyone 18 years old and under living in the Janesville area can participate in the free cold lunch program offered at public, private and charter schools. The free meals typically include a sandwich, fresh fruit, chips and milk.

Leedle said SDJ started participating in the program in 2007 and in addition to providing food, it also gives families something to do.

”The parents are so grateful just because it gives them somewhere to go throughout the day,” she said. “Something to look forward to.”

Students cannot take the meals to go because the district wants the children to build community and maintain friendships built during the school year over the summer.

”It’s a really great feeling,” she said. “We’ve met so many wonderful parents and families throughout the years. It’s nice to get to know the staff that gets to serve the kids during the school year.”

The program is funded and administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Here is a list of where meals will be served this summer:

Start Date End Date Location Hours June 12 July 7 Edison Middle School 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 12 July 7 Jefferson, Harrison, Kennedy, Madison, Roosevelt, and Van Buren Elementary Schools 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 12 July 20 Craig & Parker High Schools 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 12 July 7 Rock River Charter School 11 a.m. to noon June 12 Aug. 16 Bond Park Pavilion & Hedberg Public Library 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 12 Aug. 16 Adams, Jackson, Lincoln, Washington, and Wilson Elementary Schools 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 12 Aug. 16 Boys & Girls Club Noon to 2 p.m.

