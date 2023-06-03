WIAA State Track and Field meet underway

Track and Field
Track and Field(Lukas Hartmann/Pexels | Lukas Hartmann/Pexels)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The boys and girls state track meet began Friday at UW-La Crosse and two local stars stood out.

In Division 2 Girls Discus, Ayianna Johnson from Jefferson broke the state record with a throw of 154-2. The previous record was 153-11, set by Amber Curtis of Brodhead in 2002

Johnson is going to play basketball for the University of Minnesota this fall.

Ben Buxa of Lakeside Lutheran, an athlete we previewed earlier this week, won the Boys Division 2 Shot Put with a 54-3. Buxa is going to play football at North Dakota this fall.

The state track meet continues on Saturday.

