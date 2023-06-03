WIAA State Track and Field meet underway

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The boys and girls state track meet began Friday at UW-La Crosse and two local stars stood out.

In Division 2 Girls Discus, Ayianna Johnson from Jefferson broke the state record with a throw of 154-2. The previous record was 153-11, set by Amber Curtis of Brodhead in 2002

Johnson is going to play basketball for the University of Minnesota this fall.

Ben Buxa of Lakeside Lutheran, an athlete we previewed earlier this week, won the Boys Division 2 Shot Put with a 54-3. Buxa is going to play football at North Dakota this fall.

The state track meet continues on Saturday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.