Wisconsin Freemasons to provide lifesaving devices for state patrol vehicles

(NBC15)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Freemasons plan to donate lifesaving tools for Wisconsin State Patrol vehicles. These devices include Fire Suppression Tools and AED defibrillators.

“We want to make sure that the men and women on the front line of public safety throughout Wisconsin have the tools they need in emergency situations to help make our communities safer and stronger,” Paul Tourville, the head of Wisconsin Freemasonry, said.

Each “Emergency Jump Kit” will contain one of each of these items. The Fire Suppression Tool, or FST, can drop the temperature of a fire, or completely extinguish a fire, through its emission of nontoxic aerosol.

The AED defibrillator can provide electronic shock to revive the heartbeat of victims of cardiac arrest.

The plan is to donate 57 of these kits, but eventually, to have one in each of the nearly 500 patrol vehicles. Wisconsin State Patrol says having this equipment will help them respond in times of crisis.

“We are grateful to now have another tool at our disposal to help the people of Wisconsin when they need us most,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “Our troopers and inspectors are committed to providing lifesaving services and this new equipment will get people help faster and save more lives.”

Wisconsin state patrol has gone out to provide CPR over 700 times, responded to over 2,400 fires and address over 1,000 other medical emergencies in the past five years. Having these lifesaving tools will aid in their deployments.

