‘Cows on the Concourse’ brings dairy cows to downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmer’s Market took “farm fresh” to a whole new level Saturday with dairy cows in downtown Madison.

Kicking off National Dairy Month celebrations in Dane County, “Cows on the Concourse” brought community members to do scavenger hunts, use compost for planting and look at – and pet – cows.

Event Chair Sydney Flick said it is their goal to celebrate Wisconsin dairy’s big part in the state’s economy.

“I think a lot of people know that dairy is important to Wisconsin, that we have farms,” Flick said. “They’ve never seen a cow before so by us bringing them here this is their first interaction with a cow.”

To learn more about events happening during June’s National Dairy Month, visit wisconsindairy.org.

