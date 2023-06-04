DeForest and Lakeside Lutheran are Track & Field State Champions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What a weekend it was in La Crosse for the WIAA State Track and Field Meet for both boys and girls.

Many area athletes made their way over to Veterans Memorial Stadium to compete on Friday and Saturday.

While all of them came home with memories that will surely last a lifetime, two area schools are coming home with state championships for their teams.

DeForest won the Girls Division 1 State Championship with Middleton and Waunakee tying for 8th place.

Lakeside Lutheran is the Boys Division 2 State Champion. McFarland was only 5 points behind, but they finished in 3rd place. Lodi came in 9th.

Many local athletes took home individual titles as well.

