Fennimore man arrested on 6th OWI
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fennimore man was arrested for his 6th OWI Saturday.
Michael Birchman was observed operating erratically on E. Catherine St late Saturday night, the Darlington Police Department reported.
The 47-year-old was arrested by the officer who witnessed the erratic driving at 11:11 p.m.
Birchman remains in jail pending court proceedings, police said.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.