Fennimore man arrested on 6th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fennimore man was arrested for his 6th OWI Saturday.

Michael Birchman was observed operating erratically on E. Catherine St late Saturday night, the Darlington Police Department reported.

The 47-year-old was arrested by the officer who witnessed the erratic driving at 11:11 p.m.

Birchman remains in jail pending court proceedings, police said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.