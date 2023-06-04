Festa Italia hosts pasta eating contest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15′s Kevin Corriveau judged a spaghetti eating contest for the second day of Festa Italia Saturday.

The contest was split up into two age groups: above and below 12 years old.

Miss Festa Italia 2023 Charmaine Pelliterri says there is a lot to look forward to going to the festival.

“It’s a celebration of the Greenbush neighborhood initially and a celebration of Italian heritage and culture,” Pelliterri said. “So at Festa there’s a lot of Italian great food, fresh, homemade Italian cookies and cannolis, great music.”

Festa Italia will also run Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

