Mineral Point house engulfed in flames

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mineral Point Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday night to find the home completely engulfed in flames.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday night, fire crews reported to Jackson St where they found a raging fire at a home.

A caller had reported smoke in the area, the department explained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no injuries were reported.

