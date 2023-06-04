Mineral Point house engulfed in flames

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mineral Point Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday night to find the home completely engulfed in flames.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday night, fire crews reported to Jackson St where they found a raging fire at a home.

A caller had reported smoke in the area, the department explained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no injuries were reported.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.