MPD: Shots fired on Portage Rd

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police reported to a shots fired incident on the East Side early Sunday morning, but no arrests were made.

MPD responded to the 2000 block of Portage Rd when residents reported hearing shots, the department said.

The incident occurred around 3:37 a.m., according to MPD.

Police did find any injuries or property damage, so no arrests were made, the department explained.

The investigation is still ongoing.

