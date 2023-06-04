Native Art Marketplace Art Show in Mt Horeb

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - The fifth annual Native Art Marketplace is taking place in Mount Horeb this weekend.

Award-winning native artists will show and sell their work while sharing stories about their artistic process and culture.

There is a wide variety of art, including black ask baskets, beadwork and paintings.

The marketplace is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Driftless Historium, 100 S 2nd St in Mt Horeb. Admission is free.

Annual Native Art Marketplace (Mount Horeb Historical Society)

“We’re excited to showcase such a great group of Native artists and culture bearers,” Native Art Marketplace event coordinator Chrissy Shegonee said.

Family-friendly activities are also available including bracelet making and fiber deer sculpting.

