Native Art Marketplace Art Show in Mt Horeb

The 5th annual Mount Horeb Native Art Marketplace featured local Indigenous artists and their stories.
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - The fifth annual Native Art Marketplace is taking place in Mount Horeb this weekend.

Award-winning native artists will show and sell their work while sharing stories about their artistic process and culture.

There is a wide variety of art, including black ask baskets, beadwork and paintings.

The marketplace is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Driftless Historium, 100 S 2nd St in Mt Horeb. Admission is free.

Annual Native Art Marketplace
Annual Native Art Marketplace(Mount Horeb Historical Society)

“We’re excited to showcase such a great group of Native artists and culture bearers,” Native Art Marketplace event coordinator Chrissy Shegonee said.

Family-friendly activities are also available including bracelet making and fiber deer sculpting.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign
Brats sold out quickly at Brat Fest After-Fest Sale
A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
money
DOR: Thousands with unclaimed property named in Wisconsin newspapers
Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening,...
Train cars derail near Devil’s Lake State Park

Latest News

Mineral Point house engulfed in flames
One-year-old shot and killed in Milwaukee
MPD: Shots fired on Portage Rd
Mount Horeb Native Art Marketplace