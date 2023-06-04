One-year-old shot and killed in Milwaukee
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A young girl was shot and killed Saturday night in Milwaukee.
The one-year-old was shot around 8 p.m. near Atkinson Library, NBC15′s sister station Fox6 reports.
The child was taken to a fire department, then to Children’s Wisconsin hospital, where she died, according to Fox6.
The girl was shot in a vehicle during an argument between two adults by who police are calling a “known suspect.”
Anyone with additional information should contact Milwaukee police at 414-936-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips.
