One-year-old shot and killed in Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A young girl was shot and killed Saturday night in Milwaukee.

The one-year-old was shot around 8 p.m. near Atkinson Library, NBC15′s sister station Fox6 reports.

The child was taken to a fire department, then to Children’s Wisconsin hospital, where she died, according to Fox6.

The girl was shot in a vehicle during an argument between two adults by who police are calling a “known suspect.”

Anyone with additional information should contact Milwaukee police at 414-936-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips.

