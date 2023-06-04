Suspect tries to collide head-on with officer in high speed chase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona police made one arrest after a high-speed chase led to a suspect attempting to collide head-on with an officer.

Monona Police chased a suspect down I-90, Hwy 30 and into Madison after one Monona Officer spotted a vehicle of interest around 1 a.m. Sunday, the Monona Police Department (MOPD) reported.

The driver was wanted by the Madison Police Department in connection to an incident involving a handgun and battery.

The driver fled when the officer who spotted the vehicle attempted to pull him over, and several other officers joined in the chase as they traveled toward Madison, MOPD said.

Police positioned to place road spikes in the driver’s path, although these were not responsible for the capture, MOPD continued.

The vehicle stopped on a side street off the Northport Drive corridor in Madison and let a passenger out. The passenger is still at large, the department said.

One squad car had followed the driver down a dead end when the driver turned around and sped head-on at the police vehicle. The officer maneuvered to avoid a crash, police explained.

The suspect traveled into the Town of Westport and surrendered to the MOPD K9 Team after pulling onto another dead end. He facescharges of Felony Attempted Eluding and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

A suspect was arrested after trying to collide head-on with an officer to escape a chase. (Monona Police Department)

There were no injuries. The passenger is still at large, and MOPD is asking anyone with information to contact the department at 608-222-0463 or Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

