Tyrol Basin hosts winter activities amid summer heat

Despite Saturday's 90 degree weather, about 200 skiiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Tyrol Basin.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - A major heat wave in Mount Horeb did not stop folks from cooling off.

With some luck and lots of preparation, Tyrol Basin created a slope for people to snowboard and ski. Organizers say this is an annual summer event that draws people from St. Louis, Iowa and all across the Badger state.

Tyrol Basin staff say this day brings excitement, shock and fun. Inside Operations Manager Eric DeVos says his team stores and preserves snow in the winter. They have to maintain it throughout the year.

“You can see on the hills there’s some valleys and dips so right where that is actually it goes a little bit deeper,” DeVos said. “And then in the winter, they’ll put more snow at the top and then push it down progressively throughout the year, so you know come February we’ve made all our snow for the year.”

He says they are planning to preserve more snow for next year. Besides skiing and snowboarding, Tyrol Basin also offers summer activities.

