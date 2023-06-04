UWPD: security officer dies “unexpectedly”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW Police Department announced that a security officer passed away unexpectedly last week.

Security officer Peter Quilling was a bright spot in people’s day, the department tweeted.

“Our thoughts are with Peter’s family, friends, and all who were privileged to know him,” UWPD tweeted. “We’ll miss you, ‘Q.’”

Quilling is survived by his wife, their dog Sunflower, and many family and friends.

Donations in Quilling’s name can be made to the Chazen Museum of Art.

