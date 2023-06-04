UWPD: security officer dies “unexpectedly”

UW-Madison Police Department
UW-Madison Police Department(NBC15)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW Police Department announced that a security officer passed away unexpectedly last week.

Security officer Peter Quilling was a bright spot in people’s day, the department tweeted.

“Our thoughts are with Peter’s family, friends, and all who were privileged to know him,” UWPD tweeted. “We’ll miss you, ‘Q.’”

Quilling is survived by his wife, their dog Sunflower, and many family and friends.

Donations in Quilling’s name can be made to the Chazen Museum of Art.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign
Brats sold out quickly at Brat Fest After-Fest Sale
A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation
money
DOR: Thousands with unclaimed property named in Wisconsin newspapers

Latest News

Mineral Point house engulfed in flames
One-year-old shot and killed in Milwaukee
Annual Native Art Marketplace
Native Art Marketplace Art Show in Mt Horeb
MPD: Shots fired on Portage Rd