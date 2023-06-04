Warm & Dry Conditions Continue

Above Normal Temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Air quality continues to be the main concern as we wrap up the weekend and head into early this upcoming week. Fortunately, a backdoor cold front passes through Monday into Tuesday with a chance of scattered showers and storms and cleans the air out. Any rain will be helpful as the dry conditions linger. We should get a break from the rain chances for the second half of the week. A more active pattern with storm chances returns for next weekend. Overall, temperatures will be running a few degrees cooler than last week. Still, we are expecting above normal conditions for the week ahead.

Partly cloudy with hazy conditions and poor air quality tonight. Overnight lows into the lower 50s with a light easterly wind of 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy Monday with isolated t scattered storms developing. Highs into the lower 80s with a light westerly wind. Scattered storms possible Monday night with lows into the lower 60s. Scattered storms remain in the forecast Tuesday with highs around 80 degrees. We should start to clear things out Tuesday night with lows into the lower 50s.

Nice conditions for the middle and end of the week. Highs will generally be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows will hang in the lower to middle 50s. This pattern will start to break down by late Friday with a spotty shower. A better chance of scattered storms by Saturday and Sunday. Highs back to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

