Warm and dry pattern continues

With added wildfire smoke
Another very dry week ahead.
Another very dry week ahead.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Today: Mid-80s, sunny but hazy
  • Small rain chances Mon & Tues
  • Mid/upper 70s by midweek
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you were out last night to see the sunset or caught a glimpse of the sunrise this morning, you likely noticed the red/orange tint and the haze. Once again, wildfire smoke from Canada is back in our atmosphere but it is actually from eastern Canada this time. Winds out of the northeast are ushering in smoke from a large complex of fires in Quebec.

The worse of the smoke will remain to our east, but skies will be hazy today and tomorrow. Air quality should remain unaffected.

What’s Coming Up...

Skies will be sunny today but hazy from wildfire smoke. High temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday but still warm, in the mid-80s for most. Winds coming off the lake will provide some slightly cooler temps for our far eastern communities.

Partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures falling to the mid-50s.

As high pressure weakens and moves out, clouds will increase through the day on Monday as a cold front approaches. A few showers could pop up as the front passes, but any rain should remain pretty isolated. Highs will be in the mid and lower 80s.

Looking Ahead...

Temperatures continue to fall: we’ll be back in the mid and upper 70s Tuesday through Friday. We could still see a bit of haze in the sky this week but no dense smoke or significant impacts are expected. Unfortunately, it looks like our dry stretch will continue this week aside from a few isolated rain chances. It looks like this pattern in the upper atmosphere could hold through mid-June.

