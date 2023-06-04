WisDOT reminds drivers to keep an eye out for motorcyclists

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As more motorcyclists begin to hit the roads this summer, officials are reminding drivers to look out for motorcycles and other small vehicles.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding travelers to stay safe by sharing the road. According to officials, there are nearly 2,000 motorcycle crashes in Wisconsin annually, which include hundreds of injuries and dozens of deaths.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that motorcyclists are 27 times more likely to die in a crash compared to other travelers.

“When we share the road, we also share the responsibility to make every trip as safe as possible for all road users,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said.

WisDOT emphasizes looking twice for motorcycles, noting that many motorcycle crashes result from drivers pulling out from a stop sign, turning left or changing lanes. Additionally, officials said that drivers need a safe following distance from motorcycles due to their shorter stopping distance.

Officials are also reminding motorcyclists of safety tips to ride safely to reduce injuries and deaths on the roads.

Follow all traffic laws, including the speed limit.

Ride defensively while avoiding risky behaviors.

Examine the road in front of you, especially on curves, and look out for gravel and sand.

Never ride directly next to another vehicle. Motorcycles should ride in a staggered pattern when traveling close together.

Wear helmets and protective, high visibility clothing and safety gear. Officials noted that 69% of motorcyclists who died from crashes were not wearing helmets.

WisDOT officials also emphasize that all vehicle operators should avoid distractions and drive sober. Anyone interested in training on motorcycle safety can visit WisDOT’s website for information on rider education.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.