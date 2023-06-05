An inside look at the Dane County Regional Airport’s South Terminal expansion

DCRA's Michael Riechers joins The Morning Show Monday to give viewers a first look inside the $85 million expansion.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Dane County Regional Airport has liftoff on its new south terminal expansion.

DCRA first broke ground on the $85 million project in spring 2021, and is now officially open as of Monday, June 5. The first passengers will depart from the terminal to destinations including Chicago, Charlotte and Dallas early Tuesday morning.

The new wing of the airport boasts a 90,000-square-foot space spanning two stories of seating, infrastructure, and updated pet-friendly and family-friendly amenities.

Local officials alongside Dane Co. executives will mark the milestone with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.

DCRA's Michael Riechers joins The Morning Show Monday to give viewers a first look inside the $85 million expansion.

